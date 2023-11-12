PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lenoir-Rhyne beats Tusculum to win the SAC Championship

Lenoir-Rhyne QB Sean White throws 5 TD to help lead the Bears over Tusculum to win the SAC...
Lenoir-Rhyne QB Sean White throws 5 TD to help lead the Bears over Tusculum to win the SAC Championship(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENEVILLE, T.N. (WBTV) - In dominating fashion, Lenoir-Rhyne beat Tusculum 48-7 to win the South Atlantic Conference Championship.

This game was never in doubt as the Bears scored the first 48 points and the Pioneers didn’t score until 2:52 left in the game.

The domination wasn’t only on the scoreboard, the stats were one sided as well.

The Bears outgained the Pioneers 497-156.

Lenoir-Rhyne quarterback Sean White threw 5 touchdown pass. Three of those went to sophomore wide receiver Songa Yates who had a career high 100 yards receiving.

White was named the game’s MVP.

This is the 26th conference championship all time for Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Bears now await to see who they will play in the Division-II playoffs.

