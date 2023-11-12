PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Joey Aguilar passes for 3 TDs in Appalachian State’s 42-14 victory over Georgia State

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, Makai Jackson and Dalton Stroman each had 90-plus yards receiving with a touchdown, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 42-14 on Saturday.

Appalachian State (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) has won three straight games to become bowl eligible.

App State led 21-0 at halftime, sealed by Trenton Alan Yowe’s interception in the end zone with 1:17 left. The Mountaineers scored on the first play of the second half when Aguilar connected with Dalton Stroman from 77-yards out for the team’s longest pass play of the season.

Nate Noel and Kanye Roberts each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State.

Noel opened the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown. Roberts followed a 26-yard gain with a 20-yard score to extend the lead to 42-7. Anderson Castle, after missing the first eight games recovering from injury, powered into the end zone for a 9-yard score to make it 35-0.

Marcus Carroll rushed for 113 yards on 34 carries for Georgia State (6-4, 3-4).

Georgia State, coached by App State alum Shawn Elliott, jumped out to a 6-1 start, but has dropped three straight with losses to Georgia Southern and James Madison in the last two games.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

