Joey Aguilar passes for 3 TDs in Appalachian State’s 42-14 victory over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, Makai Jackson and Dalton Stroman each had 90-plus yards receiving with a touchdown, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 42-14 on Saturday.

Appalachian State (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) has won three straight games to become bowl eligible.

App State led 21-0 at halftime, sealed by Trenton Alan Yowe’s interception in the end zone with 1:17 left. The Mountaineers scored on the first play of the second half when Aguilar connected with Dalton Stroman from 77-yards out for the team’s longest pass play of the season.

Nate Noel and Kanye Roberts each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State.

Noel opened the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown. Roberts followed a 26-yard gain with a 20-yard score to extend the lead to 42-7. Anderson Castle, after missing the first eight games recovering from injury, powered into the end zone for a 9-yard score to make it 35-0.

Marcus Carroll rushed for 113 yards on 34 carries for Georgia State (6-4, 3-4).

Georgia State, coached by App State alum Shawn Elliott, jumped out to a 6-1 start, but has dropped three straight with losses to Georgia Southern and James Madison in the last two games.

