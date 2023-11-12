PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Temps finally ‘November-like’ in Carolinas

Sunday Morning Forecast | Nov. 12, 2023
Sunday Morning Forecast | Nov. 12, 2023(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front, temperatures have finally started to feel more November-like in the Carolinas.

  • Today: Scattered showers, chilly
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, dry
  • Tuesday: Sun & clouds, pleasant

Today will start out chilly and wet, but in the afternoon, expect gradual clearing with highs in the 50s.  Tonight will be mostly clear and much colder, with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will build across the Carolinas on Monday and Tuesday.  Monday and Tuesday look dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s.  The chances for some isolated to widely scattered showers will return on Wednesday and Thursday; highs will climb into the low to mid-60s.  A few isolated showers will be possible Friday morning; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

