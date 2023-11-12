PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord PD looking for runaway teen since Tuesday

Authorities say 13-year-old Brynn Makenzie Booth unexpectedly left a family she was temporarily staying with on Nov. 7.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are looking for a runaway teen who’s been missing since Tuesday.

Authorities say 13-year-old Brynn Makenzie Booth unexpectedly left a family she was temporarily staying with on Nov. 7. She was staying in Concord and has ties to both Gastonia and Conover.

Officers do not know what clothes she could be wearing.

With any information, contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

