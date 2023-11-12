CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Seigle Avenue near East 10th Street.
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police say upon arrival, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.
Medic rushed them to the hospital where one male victim was pronounced deceased; the others suffered ‘non-life threatening injuries.’
There is no word on a suspect or motive that led up to the situation.
