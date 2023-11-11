West Charlotte roars past Hibriten 29-8 in 3A second round
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After dropping three of their final four regular season games, the West Charlotte Lions have rebounded to win back-to-back games in the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.
The Lions topped Hibriten 29-8 to reach the third round.
Next up, West Charlotte travels to top-seeded Crest to play for a spot in the Western 3A Regional Final.
