West Charlotte roars past Hibriten 29-8 in 3A second round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After dropping three of their final four regular season games, the West Charlotte Lions have rebounded to win back-to-back games in the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

The Lions topped Hibriten 29-8 to reach the third round.

Next up, West Charlotte travels to top-seeded Crest to play for a spot in the Western 3A Regional Final.

