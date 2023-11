BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Watauga Pioneers kept their perfect season alive and ended the Mallard Creek Mavericks’ season with a late touchdown in a 20-14 win in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Next up, the Pioneers host the Independence Patriots in Boone for a trip to the Western 4A Regional Finals.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.