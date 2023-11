BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, the Crest Chargers came roaring back to top Statesville 28-16 and advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

With the win, Crest will host West Charlotte next Friday to play for a spot in the Western 3A Regional Final.

