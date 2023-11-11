PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city council said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M

Latest News

In this photo provided by Gabriella Rico, Vietnam War-era Army veteran Harold Tilson Jr.,...
Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
It happened on Corner Court, which is off Ridge Road outside the Interstate 485 loop.
Crews put out garage fire at north Charlotte home
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing 434-acre fire in NC