Robinson rolls into third round with 27-17 win over cross-town rival Northwest Cabarrus

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Robinson Bulldogs and Northwest Cabarrus Trojans met on Robinson’s field last month, the Bulldogs claimed a conference title.

Friday night, the Bulldogs claimed a trip to the regional semifinals with a 27-17 win over their Concord neighbors.

Despite three turnovers, Robinson managed to generate 27 points including 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Dudley to play for a trip to the 3A Western Regional Final.

