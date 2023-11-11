Ribbon-cutting, formal dedication recently held for new charter school in Faith

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - A formal dedication and ribbon-cutting was recently held for the new Faith Academy Charter building in Rowan County.

The school provided WBTV with a description of the special event and included information about the school:

With smiles and patriotic colors, Faith Academy Charter School cut the ribbon Sunday, Nov. 5, to celebrate their new building and their plans for the future.

“The ribbon cutting was just wonderful, a culmination of a lot of emotion, a lot of hard work and a lot of heart,” said Tim Williams, chairman of the school’s capital campaign and secretary of the Board of Directors. “I still can’t believe this building is sitting in this little town with a firm foundation, literally and figuratively.”

The school is built on the old quarry property which has a solid rock foundation.

“We dedicated the building to the children who have walked the halls of the old Faith school and Faith Academy, those before, those in the present and those in future,” Williams said. “I think it’s all about the kids. In this little town, we want to keep the school spirit and the mentorship from the wonderful educators that’s been going on for almost a century now. The first school was built in 1928.”

The new flagpole was dedicated to Gloria Wilhelm, volunteer outreach coordinator and flag squad advisor. She has been an educator for 48 years. Her brother, George Wilhem is chairman of the board of directors for the school.

The new school lead administrator and K-6 principal is Alison Moore, with former county commissioner Chad Mitchell as principal of grades 7-9.

Faith Academy Charter School has nearly 800 students, Williams said. This year they have added the ninth grade; 10th grade will be added in the 2024 school year. Eventually, the school will include grades K-12, with a year of high school added each academic year.

The high school will be housed in the renovated Faith Elementary School. Students in K-8 will remain in the new school, where the ribbon cutting was held.

The school will draw students from Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Kannapolis City, Lexington City, Rowan County, and Thomasville City, especially as the high school grades are added.

Williams said the ribbon cutting was a great experience, with lots of volunteers, festive music, and enough cake for 500, thanks to Debbie Suggs.

Those attending also toured the school. Many officials from Faith, Salisbury and the county joined in the ceremonies.

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, a graduate of the original Faith School, was among the guests, along with Faith Mayor Randall Barger, Mayor Pro-Tem CJ Moody, Alderwoman Jayne Lingle; Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhart, Rockwell Mayor Pro-Tem Chris Cranford, Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen; Cathy Sanborn of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, District Court Judge and Faith Academy Charter School Board Member Chris Sease; Superior Court Judge Mike Adkins; and Cory Draughon, CEO of Charter Success Partners.

FACS board members Liz Morrow, treasurer, and Janna Griggs served punch. George Wilhelm and board member Chris Sease were greeters; board member Nick Lefko was at the registration desk; Gene Miller, vice chairman of the board, and Williams, secretary, manned the capital campaign booth. Alexandrea Shadroui is assistant principal, with Amy Wise, director of Accountability and Testing, and Tara Beaver, project manager Charter Success Partners.

The “Building Faith for Future Leaders” capital campaign is ongoing. The word “Faith” serves a two-fold purpose. The school wants to be an active partner in continuing to build the town of Faith, and it is an integral part of communitybuilding. A school is the center of a community.

Secondly, the act of building faith in students encompasses trust, resilience, and the courage to face challenges head-on.

To learn more about the many opportunities to make Faith Charter Academy successful, visit the capital campaign web site, https://www.faithacademync.org/capital-campaign.

Donate at the Secure Donation page, https://www.FaithAcademync.org/Donate or complete a Faith Academy Charter School Commitment Form. Mail checks to: Faith Academy Charter School, PO Box 182, Faith, NC 28041.

