Nominations being accepted for scholarships offered by Salisbury law firm

. Since its inception in 2020, Wallace & Graham Gives has awarded $35,000 to Rowan County seniors as they embark on the next chapter of their education.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative, has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity or adversities to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

Since its inception in 2020, Wallace & Graham Gives has awarded $35,000 to Rowan County seniors as they embark on the next chapter of their education.

“For more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through a major adversity – whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another,” said attorney Mark Doby in a press release. “Therefore, we are honored to recognize those of our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in high school.

The application, requirements, and other information can be found at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship.

The application must be submitted no later than February 2, 2024, to the student’s respective school counselor for consideration.

