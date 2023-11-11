Medic: 2 hurt in overnight collision on E. 4th St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian was struck by a car and sent to the hospital overnight near uptown Charlotte.

The crash happened on East Fourth Street.

According to Medic, two people were sent to the hospital. It’s not clear if two pedestrians were struck or if one of those patients is the driver.

One of the individuals is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

WBTV is working to get more information on this crash.

