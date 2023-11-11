PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: 2 hurt in overnight collision on E. 4th St. in Charlotte

WBTV is working to get more information on this crash.
It’s not clear if two pedestrians were struck or if one of those patients is the driver.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian was struck by a car and sent to the hospital overnight near uptown Charlotte.

The crash happened on East Fourth Street.

According to Medic, two people were sent to the hospital. It’s not clear if two pedestrians were struck or if one of those patients is the driver.

One of the individuals is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

WBTV is working to get more information on this crash.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

More than 2,000 people will participate in Saturday's Veterans Day parade in Uptown.
Salute to Veterans Parade returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend
The crash remains under investigation; no further information was released.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say
WBTV will continue to follow up with the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Department of...
Radars installed along The Plaza after several car wrecks
The crash happened on Queens Road in front of the Queens at Granville Apartments.
Myers Park crash leaves 1,500+ without power, closes road
The crash happened on Queens Road in front of the Queens at Granville Apartments.
Myers Park crash leaves 1,000+ without power, closes road