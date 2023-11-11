PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: 1 injured in south Charlotte stabbing

Police responded to the Budget Inn on Archdale Drive before 9 a.m.
Police were called to the Budget Inn before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police were called to the Budget Inn before 9 a.m. Saturday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday morning in south Charlotte.

Police responded to the Budget Inn on Archdale Drive before 9 a.m.

An employee told WBTV that the victim arrived at the motel with the stab wound.

Medic said the person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M

Latest News

It happened on Corner Court, which is off Ridge Road outside the Interstate 485 loop.
Crews put out garage fire at north Charlotte home
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing 434-acre fire in NC
Police responded after a person suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning in west Charlotte.
1 shot on Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte, Medic says
The crash happened on East Fourth Street.
Medic: 2 hurt in overnight collision on E. 4th St. in Charlotte