Medic: 1 injured in south Charlotte stabbing
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday morning in south Charlotte.
Police responded to the Budget Inn on Archdale Drive before 9 a.m.
An employee told WBTV that the victim arrived at the motel with the stab wound.
Medic said the person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
No other information was immediately available.
