Medic: 1 injured in south Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday morning in south Charlotte.

Police responded to the Budget Inn on Archdale Drive before 9 a.m.

An employee told WBTV that the victim arrived at the motel with the stab wound.

Medic said the person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

