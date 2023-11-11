Lewisville stunned by St. Josephs, shutout 7-0 in SCHSL A second round

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The No. 1 A team in the state of South Carolina just saw its season come to a crashing halt.

The Lewisville Lions came into their second round game with St. Joseph’s averaging well over 40 points per game.

St. Joseph’s only needed seven to beat them, shutting out Lewisville and advancing with a 7-0 win in the second round of the SCHSL A state playoffs.

