House fire in Landis displaces two residents

The fire was reported at a house in the 500 block of S. Central Ave.
The fire was reported at a house in the 500 block of S. Central Ave.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire that officials say began near a wood stove heavily damaged a home in Landis on Friday night.

Firefighters got the call at approximately 5:30 p.m. to respond to the call of a house fire in the 500 block of S. Central Avenue.

Officials said that no injuries were reported but there was enough damage to make the home uninhabitable.

Two people were displaced by the fire. The residents are getting help from the American Red Cross.

