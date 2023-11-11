Hough dominates Porter Ridge 45-12 to reach third round

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - After a slightly sluggish start, the Hough Huskies poured it on in the second half against Porter Ridge to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Hough only led 10-0 at the break, then outscored the Pirates 35-12 in the final two quarters to secure the win.

Next up, Hough has a tough task on the road against Grimsley in the 4A Western Regional Semifinal.

