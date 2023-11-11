Hickory holds off North Lincoln 48-28 in second round of 3A playoffs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Red Tornadoes kept their perfect season rolling with a convincing 20-point win over North Lincoln to reach the Western 3A Regional Semifinals.
The 12-0 Red Tornadoes have won every game this season by 16 or more points.
Next up, Hickory hosts A.C. Reynolds at home for a trip to the Regional Final.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.