Hickory holds off North Lincoln 48-28 in second round of 3A playoffs

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Red Tornadoes kept their perfect season rolling with a convincing 20-point win over North Lincoln to reach the Western 3A Regional Semifinals.

The 12-0 Red Tornadoes have won every game this season by 16 or more points.

Next up, Hickory hosts A.C. Reynolds at home for a trip to the Regional Final.

