PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hayward, Ball lead late Hornets surge past Wizards in their NBA In-Season Tournament debut

Charlotte entered Friday as the Eastern Conference’s worst team from beyond the arc and made a season-low six 3s on 28 attempts.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket between Washington Wizards...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket between Washington Wizards forwards Danilo Gallinari, left, and Deni Avdija, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, LaMelo Ball added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets shook off their 3-point shooting struggles just in time to earn a 124-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Mark Williams added 21 points and career-high 21 rebounds for the Hornets, who made a winning debut in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a road victory in East Group B.

Charlotte entered Friday as the Eastern Conference’s worst team from beyond the arc and made a season-low six 3s on 28 attempts.

But between Ball and Hayward, the Hornets sank four of their last five from deep to split a home-and-home set after Washington’s win on Wednesday.

Williams led Charlotte to a dominating 64-36 edge on the glass that helped keep the game close until the shooting finally came around.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points for Washington, failing to reach 20 for the first time this season. Tyus Jones added 16 as the Wizards fell to 0-2 in Group B play.

After starting the game down 15-3 and trailing by as many as 16 in the second quarter, Charlotte responded to take two brief third-quarter leads before edging in front again when Ball’s fourth 3 from the left wing made it 110-109 with 4:24 left in the game.

Ball fed Hayward for another 3 before Hayward converted a three-point play following a leaner in traffic to stretch it to 116-111.

The Hornets missed their final 3, but Williams was there for a follow-up dunk to put an exclamation point on Charlotte’s late surge.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit New York on Sunday.

Wizards: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Lona Stafford, a passenger in the wreck, was identified as the victim killed.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say

Latest News

The Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night.
Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in loss to Chicago
Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu...
Foreman runs for TD, Bears beat Panthers 16-13 to boost their shot at the top pick in the draft
Over 15,000 fans filled the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. to watch No. 3 Iowa and No. 8...
Women’s basketball takes center court at first Ally Tip-Off at Spectrum Center
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King...
Caitlin Clark scores 44 points as No. 3 Iowa holds off No. 8 Virginia Tech in neutral site game