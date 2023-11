RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Forest Hills Yellowjackets comfortably cruised past Randleman 35-14 to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

Quarterback Brady Hibbard threw four touchdowns in the win.

Next up, Forest Hills travels to Community School of Davidson in the Western 2A Regional Semifinal.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.