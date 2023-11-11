First Alert: Showers, dramatically cooler over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following record-warm days in the 80s, the next few days will be a lot cooler!

Today: Morning Showers, Isolated Showers linger through the day

Sunday: A few morning Showers, drying out in the afternoon, Cold

Next week: Drying out and warming up

Veterans Day will start with showers, but those rain chances will drop to about 20% during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be only in the 50s this week and a few degrees cooler for Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected across the area on Saturday. (Source: WBTV)

Later today and tonight a low-pressure system will scoot by to our south. Early rain may make it as far north as Charlotte, but most will be in South Carolina. Neighborhoods north and west of I-85 likely won’t get any rain at all. Clouds are forecast to clear out for the afternoon on Sunday, but it will be cold all day with highs only getting back to the low to middle 50s.

Dry conditions are forecast for early next week with seasonal afternoon readings in the 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

