Crews put out garage fire at north Charlotte home

The damage was estimated to be $10,000.
It happened on Corner Court, which is off Ridge Road outside the Interstate 485 loop.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two adults were displaced after a fire broke out in the garage of a north Charlotte home overnight, firefighters said.

It happened on Corner Court, which is off Ridge Road outside the Interstate 485 loop.

Charlotte Fire says the fire was contained in about 15 minutes. Medic confirms crews responded as well but nobody was taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking material with combustible materials in the garage, according to Charlotte Fire.

The damage was estimated to be $10,000.

