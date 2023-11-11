PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 shot on Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte, Medic says

No information was immediately available as to what led up to the shooting.
Police responded after a person suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning in west Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

It happened on Wilkinson Boulevard, near Josh Birmingham Parkway, according to Medic. That’s not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Medic said initial reports were that one person had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police on the scene were surrounding a vehicle sitting at a stoplight.

