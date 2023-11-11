1 shot on Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

It happened on Wilkinson Boulevard, near Josh Birmingham Parkway, according to Medic. That’s not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Medic said initial reports were that one person had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police on the scene were surrounding a vehicle sitting at a stoplight.

No information was immediately available as to what led up to the shooting.

