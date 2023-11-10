WBTV Partners with Charlotte Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Food Box Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year, WBTV is teaming up with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for some families in need who live in our community. We need your help to make this possible.

Last year, this event collected more than 6,000 boxes of food. It was enough to feed more than 24 thousand people in our local neighborhoods. It would be great if this year more food could be collected to help more families in need. The assignment for the community is to buy a small packing box at either U-Haul, Walmart, Lowes, or Home Depot for $1 - then go to the grocery store and buy some Thanksgiving food favorites to put inside the box.

In order for every family to have the same food - here is a list of items that we are asking you to purchase to put in the box.

Green beans 1 – 38 oz can

Whole kernel corn 1 – 29 oz can (jumbo can)

Cut sweet yams 1 – 40 oz can

Cranberry sauce 1 – 14 oz can

Stove Top Stuffing Mix 1 – 6 oz box (turkey or chicken flavored)

Turkey/Brown gravy mix, dry one package

Boil-n-Bag Rice, four count 1 – 14 oz box

Graham Cracker Pie Crust 1 – 6 oz

Pie Filling, Apple/Cherry, etc. 1 – 21 oz can

Frozen Turkey 12 – 15 pounds (not required but appreciated or a 9lb frozen bone-in turkey breast offered by Harris Teeter – this is a great option.)

Join us Friday, Nov. 17, at Bank of America Stadium at 645 McNinch Street, Charlotte, N.C., to drop off your Thanksgiving Box.

If you plan to join us in this assignment, please email Thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org. Further instructions will be sent to you. Thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org

Hope you can help us make Thanksgiving a good one for some local families.

Thank You!

