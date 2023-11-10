PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

WBTV Partners with Charlotte Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Food Box Drive

Last year, this event collected more than 6,000 boxes of food.
Last year, this event collected more than 6,000 boxes of food.
By Dedrick Russell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year, WBTV is teaming up with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for some families in need who live in our community. We need your help to make this possible.

Last year, this event collected more than 6,000 boxes of food. It was enough to feed more than 24 thousand people in our local neighborhoods. It would be great if this year more food could be collected to help more families in need. The assignment for the community is to buy a small packing box at either U-Haul, Walmart, Lowes, or Home Depot for $1 - then go to the grocery store and buy some Thanksgiving food favorites to put inside the box.

In order for every family to have the same food - here is a list of items that we are asking you to purchase to put in the box.

  • Green beans 1 – 38 oz can
  • Whole kernel corn 1 – 29 oz can (jumbo can)
  • Cut sweet yams 1 – 40 oz can
  • Cranberry sauce 1 – 14 oz can
  • Stove Top Stuffing Mix 1 – 6 oz box (turkey or chicken flavored)
  • Turkey/Brown gravy mix, dry one package
  • Boil-n-Bag Rice, four count 1 – 14 oz box
  • Graham Cracker Pie Crust 1 – 6 oz
  • Pie Filling, Apple/Cherry, etc. 1 – 21 oz can
  • Frozen Turkey 12 – 15 pounds (not required but appreciated or a 9lb frozen bone-in turkey breast offered by Harris Teeter – this is a great option.)

Join us Friday, Nov. 17, at Bank of America Stadium at 645 McNinch Street, Charlotte, N.C., to drop off your Thanksgiving Box.

If you plan to join us in this assignment, please email Thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org. Further instructions will be sent to you. Thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org

Hope you can help us make Thanksgiving a good one for some local families.

Thank You!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Lona Stafford, a passenger in the wreck, was identified as the victim killed.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say

Latest News

More than 2,000 people will participate in Saturday's Veterans Day parade in Uptown.
Salute to Veterans Parade returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend
More than 2,000 people will participate in Saturday's Veterans Day parade in Uptown.
Salute to Veterans Parade returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend
The goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.
Digital project designed to honor, remember U.S. war veterans
The goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.
Digital project designed to honor, remember U.S. war veterans