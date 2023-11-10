PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Watauga Co. crash leaves woman dead, troopers say

A 65-year-old woman died at the scene, troopers said.
A 65-year-old woman died at the scene, troopers said.
A 65-year-old woman died at the scene, troopers said.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Brown Road. A 2001 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on U.S. 421, traveled off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, became airborne, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver of the Highlander, Nancy Wilson May, 65, of Zionville, N.C., died at the scene.

An initial investigation doesn’t indicate speed or impairment to be contributing factors in the crash, according to a news release.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

