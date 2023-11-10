Salute to Veterans Parade returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual tradition will return to the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday when the 2023 Salute to Veterans Parade gets underway.

The parade is set to roll off at 11 a.m., beginning at North Tryon Street and 9th Street, and ending at South Tryon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 2023 Salute to Veterans Parade will go down Tryon Street on Saturday. (WBTV)

More than 2,000 people are slated to participate in the event put on by the Carolinas Freedom Foundation.

Participants include local bands, pipe/drum/bugle corps, JROTC, active military and first-responder units, motorcycles and classic cars, veteran organizations and more.

Roads in the area will be blocked off during the parade, but are expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the parade, click here.

