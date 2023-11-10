Police: Teen arrested, second suspect on the run after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Troutman shooting

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County homicide this past weekend was the result of a drug deal gone bad, police said.

The deadly shooting happened on Mills Avenue on Nov. 4 when 18-year-old Alexander Hipple and a 20-year-old met two people who were to buy marijuana from them, the Troutman Police Department said.

Officers said that when the two people arrived for the anticipated deal, they approached Hipple and the man he was with while they were sitting in their car. The prospective buyers demanded them to give them the marijuana.

The vehicle Hipple was in drove away from the buyers, who fired multiple shots at the car. Hipple was hit three times and died of his injuries. The 20-year-old he was with was hit once and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

After the shooting, they drove to the Food Lion on North Main Street, where officials responded and found them.

Two people were shot on Mills Avenue before driving to a shopping plaza on Saturday night.

Police later identified a 17-year-old as a suspect in the case and arrested him on Nov. 7. He is being held in a juvenile detention center awaiting the case to be moved to Superior Court, where he will be tried as an adult.

Officers also determined 19-year-old James Richard Gann as a suspect in the case and have obtained warrants for his arrest. A search warrant was served at his house in Cornelius, but he was not there. Police believe he may have left the state.

Gann is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should avoid him and call 911.

Anyone with information on Gann’s location should call Troutman Police at 704-528-7610.

Related: Police: 18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.