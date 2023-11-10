Police: Student found with 2 guns, 100 THC vape pens at North Meck HS
Officers say they were notified Guzman was selling the pens on campus.
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was found with two guns and about 100 THC vape pens at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.
Miguel Guzman, 18, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trespassing
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Officers say they were notified Guzman was selling the pens on campus, and when he tried to leave school grounds, authorities stopped him.
A K-9 sniff located around 100 THC vapes. After a search of Guzman’s car, police seized two firearms with extended mags.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.