Police: Student found with 2 guns, 100 THC vape pens at North Meck HS

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was found with two guns and about 100 THC vape pens at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Miguel Guzman, 18, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trespassing

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Officers say they were notified Guzman was selling the pens on campus, and when he tried to leave school grounds, authorities stopped him.

A K-9 sniff located around 100 THC vapes. After a search of Guzman’s car, police seized two firearms with extended mags.

