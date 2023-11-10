PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making Rhode Island Clam Chowder with Chefpitts Airshows

QC Life tries a recipe in preparation for the Monroe Airshow.
The Monroe Warbirds Airshow is this weekend, Nov. 11-12
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Monroe Warbirds Airshow is set to begin this weekend, Nov. 11-12!

Having been held at the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport since 2005, the Air Show has grown into one of the area’s largest aviation events honoring those who have served.

In town for the airshow happening this weekend is chef, pilot, and airplane builder Clemens Kuhlig.

The owner of Chefpitts Airshows joined QC Life in preparation for the event, with one of his favorite recipes.

Here is the recipe for Chef Clemens Rhode Island Clam Chowder:

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 3 Slices Thick Cut Bacon Diced
  • 1 small Red Onion Diced
  • 3 Ribs Celery Diced
  • 1.5 Pounds Small White Potatoes Quartered
  • 40 oz Clam Juice
  • 2 Pounds Chopped Clams
  • 1 Bay Leaf
  • ½ Bunch Flat Leaf Parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme
  • Ground Black Pepper
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • Tabasco Sauce
  • Green Curry Paste

Instructions:

  1. Render Bacon with the Butter over medium heat until cooked through.
  2. Add Red Onion and Celery and Sauté until softened.
  3. Add the Clam Juice and Bay Leaf and bring to a boil.
  4. Add Potatoes and simmer until the potatoes are tender.
  5. Add the Chopped Clams. Bring back to a simmer.
  6. Season with ¼ Teaspoon Black pepper, a shake of Worcestershire, a couple drops of Tabasco, and ¼ Teaspoon of Curry Paste.
  7. Add the Parsley and Thyme

