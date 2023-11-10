First Alert: Major cooldown coming this weekend as rain chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place Friday as a 20-degree temperature drop is in the forecast, along with a chance for some spotty showers later in the day.

After several days of temperatures in the high 70s and 80s, Friday’s highs will only reach the mid-60s in the Charlotte area. Similar conditions are expected Saturday. Both days will be cloudy.

On Sunday, another First Alert is in place due to a greater chance for rain and cool temperatures. The best chance for rain will come in the morning. Highs will only reach the lower 50s.

Next week, the forecast looks sunny with highs in the 60s most days.

