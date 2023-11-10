PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Digital project designed to honor, remember U.S. war veterans

The Veterans Legacy Memorial Project is making sure their stories and sacrifices are not forgotten.
The goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.
The goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.(WILX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A digital project honoring veterans is being expanded this year, just in time to tell their stories ahead of Veterans Day.

Each servicemember has their own unique legacy and the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) Project is making sure their sacrifices are not forgotten.

James LaPaglia is a digital services officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs and said the goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.

“Educating about the veteran experience is just as important as family members and others being able to tell stories and remember their veteran,” he said.

As for family and friends of veterans, they are able to go in and share photos, tributes and more. Linda Monroe is the wife of a U.S. Marine veteran and has crafted a page honoring her husband.

“He was a Vietnam veteran. Very proud of being a Marine,” she said. “Being a family member, you can go in and create an account and add all of their military history and their accomplishments.”

Veterans Affairs populates the site with military service records and cemetery information.

Ahead of this Veterans Day, the platform ballooned to include nearly 10 million veteran profiles.

For people like Monroe, she said VLM also serves as a source of dialogue between veterans and their loved ones. Through it, she is able to post updates on things like their grandchildren and more.

To access VLM, and to learn more about our country’s service men and women, click here.

Related: Gaston Co. teacher, Vietnam veteran turns 90; chooses to celebrate with students

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Lona Stafford, a passenger in the wreck, was identified as the victim killed.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Toys for Tots' campaign kicks off on Nov. 11.
Toys for Tots 2023: Make a difference this holiday season! Here’s how
Festival of Trees in Marshville
Marshville hosting annual ‘Festival of Trees’ to help families during the holidays
The auction begins Thursday and people can visit their website to place their bid.
Marshville hosting annual ‘Festival of Trees’ to help families during the holidays