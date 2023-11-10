Digital project designed to honor, remember U.S. war veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A digital project honoring veterans is being expanded this year, just in time to tell their stories ahead of Veterans Day.

Each servicemember has their own unique legacy and the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) Project is making sure their sacrifices are not forgotten.

James LaPaglia is a digital services officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs and said the goal of VLM is to tell the stories behind and keep the memories of soldiers who have passed.

“Educating about the veteran experience is just as important as family members and others being able to tell stories and remember their veteran,” he said.

As for family and friends of veterans, they are able to go in and share photos, tributes and more. Linda Monroe is the wife of a U.S. Marine veteran and has crafted a page honoring her husband.

“He was a Vietnam veteran. Very proud of being a Marine,” she said. “Being a family member, you can go in and create an account and add all of their military history and their accomplishments.”

Veterans Affairs populates the site with military service records and cemetery information.

Ahead of this Veterans Day, the platform ballooned to include nearly 10 million veteran profiles.

For people like Monroe, she said VLM also serves as a source of dialogue between veterans and their loved ones. Through it, she is able to post updates on things like their grandchildren and more.

To access VLM, and to learn more about our country’s service men and women, click here.

