Crews continue to battle Watauga Co. wildfire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are continuing to battle a wildfire in Watauga County on Friday, but are making progress.

On Thursday, brush crews spent part of the day setting backfires trying to slow the blaze’s progress, and they hope possible rain showers can help.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, backfires are fires set along the inner edge of a fireline to consume the fuel in the path of a wildfire, or to change the direction of force of the fire’s convection column.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down current drought and wildfire conditions in the Carolinas.

The fire in the Powder Horn Mountain area started around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, leading some residents to voluntarily evacuate due to heavy smoke. For those who remain, they are urged to clear any type of brush away from their homes.

Officials have yet to identify the source of the fire, with now more than 225 acres burning.

This week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for 33 counties as fires continue to spread. Fire risk has only increased due to drought conditions across the Carolinas.

“This emergency declaration will help facilitate getting the needed resources to combat these wildfires, to save lives and property, and to support our local jurisdictions and agencies, as well as state partners who are engaged in fighting these fires,” NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray said.

A burn ban has also been implemented across a plethora of counties in the western part of the state, prohibiting all outside burning, regardless of permit status.

