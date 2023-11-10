CMS Superintendent Talks About Her First 90-Days on the Job

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill has been on the job for three months. Soon her bosses - Charlotte - Mecklenburg School Board of Education - will evaluate Hill on her 90-day plan. She admits she did not reach all her goals during her first 90 days.

“One of the things I did talk about with the board during that 60-day plan,” Hill said. “There are some things that I was really aggressive about doing. And I said to them I am not going to meet that goal again. They were very grateful that we set the high bar - attempted to do it once. We didn’t get there. We were just very clear. We are going to make a tweak - I’m not going to meet this goal.”

That goal was the number of schools the Superintendent was going to visit. Hill’s theme for CMS is Excellence without Exception.

“It doesn’t mean perfection,” CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said. “A lot of times when you hear excellence - you always equate it with perfection. No one is perfect, but we are focusing on getting better each and every day. And since I have been in this role, I as an individual have gotten better, and I believe our organization has gotten better as well.”

Hill’s 90-day plan included People Excellence, Operational Excellence, Engagement Excellence, and Academic Excellence. There were goals to help reach each one. When it comes to Academic Excellence Hill says that’s going to take time but she does have a plan. She is establishing her T.A.P.E. Strategy. This is when school leaders present their plans for academic success.

“The final meeting will be with me on November 29,” she said. “And I will be meeting with school teams and the learning community superintendents, and it will be a very simple TAPE meeting - Target - Actual - Please - Explain - not a lot of fluff. This is what the target was - this is our actual. They are going to explain it and talk.”

Soon the board of education will compare notes and give Hill their feedback on her job performance. WBTV asked Hill during her 90 days did she have any regrets.

“I think if I could do it over again,” Hill said. “I would do additional engagement in different ways. For example, I woke up this morning and thought oh my goodness - there are three different groups I didn’t engage with.”

Hill believes engagement will help her make the grade.

