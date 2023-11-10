PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS Superintendent Talks About Her First 90-Days on the Job

90 day goal
90 day goal(Gre)
By Dedrick Russell
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill has been on the job for three months. Soon her bosses - Charlotte - Mecklenburg School Board of Education - will evaluate Hill on her 90-day plan. She admits she did not reach all her goals during her first 90 days.

“One of the things I did talk about with the board during that 60-day plan,” Hill said. “There are some things that I was really aggressive about doing. And I said to them I am not going to meet that goal again. They were very grateful that we set the high bar - attempted to do it once. We didn’t get there. We were just very clear. We are going to make a tweak - I’m not going to meet this goal.”

That goal was the number of schools the Superintendent was going to visit. Hill’s theme for CMS is Excellence without Exception.

“It doesn’t mean perfection,” CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said. “A lot of times when you hear excellence - you always equate it with perfection. No one is perfect, but we are focusing on getting better each and every day. And since I have been in this role, I as an individual have gotten better, and I believe our organization has gotten better as well.”

Hill’s 90-day plan included People Excellence, Operational Excellence, Engagement Excellence, and Academic Excellence. There were goals to help reach each one. When it comes to Academic Excellence Hill says that’s going to take time but she does have a plan. She is establishing her T.A.P.E. Strategy. This is when school leaders present their plans for academic success.

“The final meeting will be with me on November 29,” she said. “And I will be meeting with school teams and the learning community superintendents, and it will be a very simple TAPE meeting - Target - Actual - Please - Explain - not a lot of fluff. This is what the target was - this is our actual. They are going to explain it and talk.”

Soon the board of education will compare notes and give Hill their feedback on her job performance. WBTV asked Hill during her 90 days did she have any regrets.

“I think if I could do it over again,” Hill said. “I would do additional engagement in different ways. For example, I woke up this morning and thought oh my goodness - there are three different groups I didn’t engage with.”

Hill believes engagement will help her make the grade.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.
NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73
Troopers said the man died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Man dies after crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County, troopers say

Latest News

A 65-year-old woman died at the scene, troopers said.
Watauga Co. crash leaves woman dead, troopers say
Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Radars have been installed along The Plaza after several car wrecks.
Radars installed along The Plaza after several car wrecks
Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
‘Shocked and gutted’: NC rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy