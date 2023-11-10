PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Suspect attempts to steal car, fires shot at Charlotte Premium Outlets parking lot

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the outlets on New Fashion Way.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the outlets on New Fashion Way.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the outlets on New Fashion Way.(Courtesy: CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect attempted to steal a car and fired a shot during an altercation at the Charlotte Premium Outlets Friday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the outlets on New Fashion Way.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service and, upon arrival, were told by witnesses two males got into an altercation in the parking lot, and they heard gunshots.

Investigation revealed a victim found a suspect inside his car, trying to steal it. The two began fighting, and the suspect fired a shot, authorities said.

Officers say nobody was hurt, but the victim was ‘pistol whipped’ by the suspect.

No arrests have been made; officers are heavily monitoring the zone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Lona Stafford, a passenger in the wreck, was identified as the victim killed.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say

Latest News

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Fentanyl Campaign slogans.
CMPD fentanyl campaign sparks discussion among activists
Officers say they were notified Penaloza Guzman was selling the pens on campus.
Police: Student found with 2 guns, 100 THC vape pens at North Meck HS
Mother of a Hough High School student who died in July of a fentanyl overdose speaks out.
CMPD fentanyl campaign sparks discussion among activists
The deadly shooting happened on Mills Avenue this past Saturday night.
Police: Teen arrested, second suspect on the run after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Troutman shooting