CMPD: Suspect attempts to steal car, fires shot at Charlotte Premium Outlets parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect attempted to steal a car and fired a shot during an altercation at the Charlotte Premium Outlets Friday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the outlets on New Fashion Way.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service and, upon arrival, were told by witnesses two males got into an altercation in the parking lot, and they heard gunshots.

Investigation revealed a victim found a suspect inside his car, trying to steal it. The two began fighting, and the suspect fired a shot, authorities said.

Officers say nobody was hurt, but the victim was ‘pistol whipped’ by the suspect.

No arrests have been made; officers are heavily monitoring the zone.

