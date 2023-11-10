CMPD fentanyl campaign sparks discussion among activists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department launched a campaign for teens to raise awareness for the growing fentanyl issue in Charlotte which sparked debate among activists about its effectiveness.

Since the start of 2023, 179 Charlotteans have died from a fentanyl overdose. It is a 20 percent increase from the same time last year.

The campaign called Street Pills Kills uses slogans meant to connect with teens. Some include, “No Cap, Those Pills are Sus,” “Fentanyl and find out,” and “You know what slays? Life.”

But families who have lost a child to fentanyl say regardless of the wording, they hope awareness stays the focus.

Gwyn Brown lost her 17-year-old son Laird Ramirez to a fentanyl overdose in July.

“He was at a sleepover with some friends. He took half a pill and that half a pill was seven grams–seven milligrams of fentanyl. And two milligrams will kill a person,” she said.

Her son was about to be a junior at Hough High School in Charlotte. Since he died she says there has been a gaping hole of grief in her life.

“I am not doing well. It is hard to be a person right now,” she said, “He was the most loyal person you would ever find. That was his from birth. That’s who he was. He was loyal.”

She says amid the grief, her mission is to inform more kids and parents about the dangers of fentanyl.

“This is easy to brush away it’s them it’s other it’s not my kid and I am here to tell you. If it’s not your kid now it will be your kid,” stated Brown. “We’re not moving as a society to say, ‘Oh, this is a major epidemic.’”

When she saw CMPD’s campaign meant to raise awareness for how her son died, she had mixed emotions.

“It’s not enough to move the needle, no. But it’s a great start,” she said. “Quite frankly, just the fact that we’re having this conversation, because some of the language as maybe not awesome is great. It’s getting it’s getting eyeballs on the subject, which is the whole point.″

In her words, the campaign seemed ‘kitschy’. But there was one she felt like might stick: “The only fenty we like is the beauty brand @rihanna.”

“We have a great first step,” she said. “We’re talking about it. And we’re talking about it because it’s kind of kitschy language. But there’s legs to be had here and there’s movement to go and I hope with all of my heart, all of my activism heart that we can make this go beyond just this one thing.”

She thinks to really reach kids, it is going to take buy-in from big stars like Rihanna or even Taylor Swift.

“It’s not going to go viral. And we know everything right now is you have to go viral in order to make a difference,” Brown said.

Before that happens, she hopes these slogans from CMPD will at least start a conversation that could save a life.

Brown explained, “It’s the moms and the dads that are burying their children or sitting with their children that can make these differences come home.”

Brown said she and other parents who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses have asked Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) if they could come speak to students to help warn them about the dangers of fentanyl but said CMS turned them down.

WBTV reached out to CMS to find out what the district is doing to help address the problem and educate students about the dangers of fentanyl but did not hear back.

