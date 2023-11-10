PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Church and Union makes NOLA Shrimp with QC Life

Chef Jamie Lynch of 5th Street Group joins to make their signature shrimp.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Church and Union have a new menu for the Queen City

One of the new signature dishes is the classic NOLA Shrimp.

Chef Jamie Lynch joined QC Life to help make the shrimp, and give more information about the 5th Street Group and their New American cuisine.

They also gave a recipe for the NOLA Shrimp here:

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. of 16/20 shrimp
  • Sourdough bread
  • Whole leaf parsley to garnish

Ingredients for the Shrimp Sauce:

  • 1oz chopped garlic
  • 2oz diced shallot
  • .5oz chopped dill/tarragon mixture
  • 2oz white wine
  • 4oz Worcestershire sauce
  • 32oz heavy cream
  • .25oz Tabasco
  • 2oz veal demi
  • 1tbl oil

Instructions:

  1. In a sauce pot over medium heat in one tablespoon of oil, sweat garlic and shallots until translucent. 3-5 minutes.
  2. Deglaze with white wine
  3. Turn the heat up the medium-high and reduce by half
  4. Add Worcestershire, heavy cream, and veal Demi and bring to a simmer.
  5. Reduce by half again or until the sauce thickens to a creamy ( Nappe)
  6. Finish the sauce with chopped herbs, Tabasco, salt, and pepper to taste.
  7. In a sauté pan, butter the slices of sourdough bread and toast over medium heat. Remove from pan.
  8. Increase pan to medium-high heat
  9. In a small amount of oil, sauté the shrimp for 2-3 minutes.
  10. Deglaze with Nola sauce
  11. Continue to cook until the shrimp is cooked all the way through. 2-3 minutes.
  12. Spoon shrimp and gravy over the toasted bread. Garnish with leaves from parsley.

