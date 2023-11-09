PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Town of Spencer to unveil artwork honoring Hilda B. Palmer

Palmer is described as "a trailblazing local government manager who served Spencer for nearly 30 years."(Salisbury Post Archives)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the family of the late Hilda B. Palmer (1925-2010) will be unveiling artwork honoring the trailblazing local government manager who served Spencer for nearly 30 years until her retirement in 1990.

In May of 2023, the Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution naming the Town Hall Board Room for Hilda B. Palmer. The Town has designed and installed artwork to honor Mrs. Palmer, and her contributions to the community.

The dedication will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as part of the November Pre-agenda meeting at the Spencer Town Hall and Police Department, located at 460 S Salisbury Avenue in Park Plaza.

Meeting agenda: here.

Facebook event for the unveiling ceremony: here.

