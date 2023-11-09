PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shooting investigation underway at Hickory apartments, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Hickory are investigating a shooting they say happened Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Ridge apartments on First Street Southeast.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

