Shooting investigation underway at Hickory apartments, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Hickory are investigating a shooting they say happened Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Ridge apartments on First Street Southeast.

No further information has been released.

