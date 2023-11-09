Rowan Sheriff’s Office continues search for “armed and dangerous” man accused in vehicle thefts

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is continuing its efforts to find a local man they describe as armed and dangerous, and responsible for his own crime spree.

19-year-old Ethan Ghent is wanted on several outstanding charges. In the latest development, deputies arrested Tiffany Ghent, 41, on Thursday morning and charged her with harboring a fugitive. Tiffany Ghent is being held on a bond of $1000.

Deputies say the latest events involving Ghent began on on November 1 when a deputy was in the area of US Highway 52 and Gin Road. The deputy reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle pulled onto a service road at the railroad tracks, with the driver’s side door open.

When the deputy pulled in behind the vehicle to investigate further, the driver who appeared to be wearing a blue hoodie and ski mask, pulled the door shut and began traveling down Gin Road. A license plate check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of East Spencer.

The driver pulled into the driveway at 280 George Brown Road and drove to the end of the driveway, where the driver got out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle in his hands and then ran north towards the woods behind the house at 280 George Brown Road.

Witnesses confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was Ethan Bradley Ghent.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from Rockwell Police Department, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol assisted in the search for Ghent but he was not located.

On the following morning at approximately 9:24 a.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to the same area at 730 Gin Road in reference to a vehicle that was stolen from that residence.

That victim stated that she had left the keys in the vehicle and that it had been taken sometime overnight. On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the victim in this case observed her vehicle being operated in the area of Hutchens Street. She followed her vehicle until it pulled into a driveway on Faith Road.

Deputies arrived and found Zachary Scott Ghent standing by the stolen vehicle. Zachary Scott Ghent is the brother to Ethan Ghent. Ethan was not located at that time. However, Zachary Ghent was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Related: Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of stolen SUV, arrest of suspect

On November 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m., deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Old Beatty Ford Road and Martha Jane Road in reference to a stolen vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, that had just been seen turning onto Martha Jane Road. The reporting person was the owner of the stolen vehicle. He had reported his vehicle stolen on November 7.

Once deputies arrived on scene along with officers from the NC Highway Patrol, they began searching the area and located the Dodge pickup truck at the rear of Horse Whisperer Lane which runs parallel to Martha Jane Road. While there, they also located a 1988 GMC Sonoma which had also been reported stolen from Carter Loop Road on November 6, 2023.

Deputies say because Ghent was seen in a stolen vehicle in this same area and due to the fact that three other vehicles were stolen from this same general area and around the same time frame, Ghent is considered a suspect in all of these cases.

It should also be noted that Ghent is from this area and known to frequent this area, investigators said.

There are multiple warrants for his arrest at this time, and deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous as he is known to carry firearms and has resisted officers in the past.

Some of his outstanding charges are larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, and misdemeanor larceny. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Ethan Bradley Ghent, deputies say that you call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.