Registration for ‘Get Your Rear in Gear 5K’ now underway

By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Colon Cancer Coalition opened registration for its signature Charlotte event in style Wednesday evening.

A small crowd gathered at The Brewers at 4001 Yancey for a special kickoff party. The event was dubbed Rears and Beers. It celebrated the opening of the registration period for the 15th annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K.

The race serves as a major fundraiser for the Colon Cancer Coalition. All the money that is raised by the event is put toward colorectal cancer screening efforts, research, education and awareness and patient support.

Volunteers with the coalition joined doctors, caregivers, and survivors to mark the registration kickoff Wednesday. Those in attendance were able to enjoy food, fun and fellowship. The event also featured a giant inflatable colon that diagrams the symptoms of colon cancer.

“The idea is to really honestly get out there and have it in the community,” said Robert Stricklin, the event director for the Charlotte Get Your Rear in Gear event. “It’s a great opportunity to educate people.”

Stricklin, who is also a colon cancer survivor, said he’s hoping to have 1500 people signed up for the 2024 race.

“To see kind of where we are today, it couldn’t make me happier as a survivor to know how the colon cancer coalition is giving back to Charlotte and what we’re doing in the community,” he elaborated.

Ashani Russell, a colorectal cancer survivor living in Pineville, said the event is great for spreading awareness about the disease and the importance of screening.

“This event is here to make sure that we put it out there. Go get tested,” said Russell.

The 2024 Get Your Rear in Gear 5K will be held Saturday March 23, 2024 at First Ward Park in Charlotte.

To register for the event, click here.

