Radars installed along The Plaza after several car wrecks

The speed radars have been installed near speed limit signs in certain areas along The Plaza.
WBTV will continue to follow up with the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Department of Transportation for more.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Speed radars have been installed along sections of The Plaza.

Kristen Askey, who lives along the 5000 block of The Plaza, reached out to WBTV in September, sharing her concerns and several pictures of cars wrecking either near her home or in the front yard of her home.

Since then, the speed radars have been installed near speed limit signs in certain areas along The Plaza, in the hopes of getting drivers to slow down.

“I was driving home from work and saw the first one right after I crossed over Eastway and I said ‘Oh my God, it’s up!’ It’s something,’” Askey said.

While wanting to make the area safer, Askey said she believes the radars are a good start in improving driver and pedestrian safety, but she hopes more improvements will be made.

“It’s my understanding that they’re doing this to try and help people to want to slow down just cause they see their speed, and also supposedly collecting data. I don’t know a lot of details about that but I was told they may actually be putting those electrical lines across the road that’s sort of a car counter and kinda get some data that way too but I don’t know if or when that’s happening,” she said.

On Thursday, WBTV reached out to the City of Charlotte with some of Askey’s concerns and to find out if there are any additional plans in terms of safety for the area. Staff with the city were unable to respond Thursday afternoon.

“It’s supposed to help people want to slow down, but what I have seen thus far is they’re not really paying attention. I think that they could put up a guardrail in certain places. I think that traffic circles or traffic lights more so than they already have on this road. Something needs to happen,” Askey said.

WBTV will continue to follow up with the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Department of Transportation for more.

