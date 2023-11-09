Price gouging law in effect for more western NC counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina’s price gouging law is now being extended to more counties in the western part of the state, according to the attorney general.

This comes after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing wildfires in western N.C. and continued drought across the state.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the price gouging ban now includes these counties:

Alexander

Ashe

Avery

Burke

Cabarrus

Caldwell

Catawba

Cleveland

Gaston

Iredell

Lincoln

Mecklenburg

Rowan

Union

Watauga

“As the situation in western North Carolina continues, please make sure that you are vigilant for excessive price increases,” Stein said in a statement. “If you see it, report it to my office so we can do everything in our power to make sure people are treated fairly during times of crisis.”

In N.C., the price gouging statute goes into effect when the governor, the legislature, a county, or a municipality declares a state of emergency, a news release stated.

Sometimes, businesses and industries that are heavily affected by the incident that caused the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions, according to the attorney general.

Those who suspect price gouging can file a complaint here or call 877-5-NO-SCAM.

