Police in Salisbury stop driver accused of speeding through downtown, triggering two-county pursuit

SALIBSURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in Salisbury was able to stop a driver that he reported to be speeding through downtown Salisbury on W. Innes St. and “disregarding traffic signals.”

The officer first spotted the car near Church St. just before midnight on Wednesday.

The driver was eventually stopped on Dooley Road after leading police through Rowan County and into Davie County.

James Earl Keith, 20, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest and consumption of alcohol by someone under the age of 21. He was jailed under a bond of $1500.

Keith has a first appearance scheduled in court for Thursday.

