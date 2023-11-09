‘Not a good look’: Reaction comes in as Charlotte FC looks for third manager after 2 seasons

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the news of Charlotte FC firing manager Christian Lattanzio didn’t come as a shock to supporters or the soccer world, it is still jarring to see an expansion franchise looking for its third manager entering its third season as a club.

“I think from the expansion side, to have the third head coach in three years, it looks like you’re continuing to start over,” Felipe Cardenas, a soccer writer for The Athletic, said. “One thing that front office members and executives always say is ‘what leads to success is stability,’ and right now Charlotte just doesn’t have it.”

The move was seen as necessary by most supporters, despite Lattanzio leading Charlotte FC to its first-ever playoff appearance on Decision Day.

Ultimately, the deciding factor on Lattanzio’s tenure was his club’s inability to play consistent soccer and hold leads late in matches. Charlotte FC led the league with 25 points lost from leading positions in the second half of matches.

Even if the move felt necessary, it is still difficult for the supporter base to accept its club looking for coach No. 3 entering year No. 3.

“I didn’t want to be the club that’s on its third coach in its third year,” Charlotte FC supporter Jorge Torres said. “Professional sports-wise, that’s not a good look.”

The coaching carousel at Bank of America Stadium does not just apply to Charlotte FC, though. The Carolina Panthers have also fired two coaches since 2019, and both teams are owned by David Tepper.

That track record from this ownership group makes it difficult for supporters to believe that the third time will be the charm with this next manager at Charlotte FC.

“You kind of have no choice but to accept who they hire, who they think is best,” Torres said. “It’s a wait-and-see kind of thing.”

The club announced in a statement that its search for its next manager will begin immediately. Given how short the leash was on the first two managers in franchise history, it seems to be far from an easy job to step into.

“They’re under the lights in the worst way,” Cardenas said. “Because you’re looking at a club that had so much potential, and still does, but right now has gotten off on the wrong foot.”

