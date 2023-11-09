Nominations sought for Rowan Rotary Service Above Self Awards

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Rotary Club wants to honor those young members of the community who truly go the extra mile in putting service to the community above self-interest.

Service above Self was established as the principal motto of Rotary in 1989 because it best conveyed the philosophy of unselfish service. Whether it is volunteering with a local civic organization, your child’s school’s PTA or booster club, college alma mater, volunteer firefighting, meals on wheels, or serving through the mission and ministries of your local church there is no better personal reward and gratification than being able to serve and give back through the numerous volunteer opportunities available to all.

Since 1995, the Rotary Club of Rowan County has hosted the Service Above Self (SAS) awards program, and it is quickly approaching its 27th year.

Twenty-seven years later, Rowan Rotary continues to cultivate the next generation of future leaders and servants, but the organization needs the help of the community to make this happen.

“I encourage you to nominate your deserving youth, ranging from 5 to 18 years old, for their remarkable service to others. Teachers, nonprofit organizations, Scout leaders, neighbors, and parents – let us take a moment to recognize the good in our youth and promote their selfless deeds,” said Rowan Rotary president Jay Baker. “You can nominate a deserving youth by completing a nomination form that only takes a few minutes to submit by email or letter. I encourage you not to wait, as the deadline for nominations is November 10, 2023.”

Nominated students and their families will be invited to attend this year’s SAS program on January 11, 2024, at 6:30 pm at Keppel Auditorium on the campus of Catawba College.

“We would not be able to put this on each year without our sponsors, and this year we are proud to partner with Cheerwine, Catawba College, Livingstone College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and Rowan County United Way,” Baker added. “Once again, we have the privilege of recognizing our remarkable Rowan County youth for their unselfish acts of service above self. I hope you will consider nominating a deserving youth right now and help us make this year the best ever for our extraordinary young individuals.”

To get started, please visit rowanserviceaboveself.com.

