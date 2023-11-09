PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Myers Park crash leaves 1,000+ without power, closes road

The crash happened on Queens Road in front of the Queens at Granville Apartments.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in the Myers Park neighborhood has left more than 1,000 people without power and is impacting traffic on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Queens Road near Providence Road in front of the Queens at Granville Apartments.

A car was seen with heavy front-end damage at the scene, and police said a power pole was down.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 7:45 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

