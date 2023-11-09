Myers Park crash leaves 1,000+ without power, closes road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in the Myers Park neighborhood has left more than 1,000 people without power and is impacting traffic on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Queens Road near Providence Road in front of the Queens at Granville Apartments.

A car was seen with heavy front-end damage at the scene, and police said a power pole was down.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 7:45 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

