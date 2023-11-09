PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: Person shot outside of popular South End bar

The shooting happened just as Broken Promises was closing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot outside of a popular South End bar on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just as Broken Promises was closing and caused panic and confusion for those nearby.

Medic said the person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene and are taking photos and collecting evidence.

Broken Promises is typically a busy place, but particularly was on Wednesday, as it was having an anniversary party and all tables were sold out, according to its Facebook page.

Violent crime is not something that happens often in South End, with the most recent shooting happening on Aug. 20 when a CMPD officer shot and killed a man during a domestic violence confrontation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

