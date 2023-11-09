Man indicted for alleged armed robbery of postal workers in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the alleged armed robbery of two postal workers back in the summer in Mecklenburg County.

The bill of indictment states Dujuan Marquise McNeil has been indicted on the following counts:

Assault of a federal employee by means of a deadly or dangerous weapon – two counts

Possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence – two counts

Possession of a firearm by a felon

McNeil is accused of robbing the United States Postal Service employees on June 1 while both were in the performance of official duties, according to the court documents.

