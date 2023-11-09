Man indicted for alleged armed robbery of postal workers in Mecklenburg Co.
The incident happened back in June.
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the alleged armed robbery of two postal workers back in the summer in Mecklenburg County.
The bill of indictment states Dujuan Marquise McNeil has been indicted on the following counts:
- Assault of a federal employee by means of a deadly or dangerous weapon – two counts
- Possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence – two counts
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
McNeil is accused of robbing the United States Postal Service employees on June 1 while both were in the performance of official duties, according to the court documents.
