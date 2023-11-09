PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s mother due in Lincoln Co. court

Deputies said Michael Ricker killed the woman inside her home on Oct. 21.
Investigators said the woman died from blunt-force trauma and charged Ricker with first-degree murder.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing a Lincoln County woman while he was out of jail on bond is due in court on Thursday morning.

The woman’s daughter called the man, Michael Ricker, one of the most evil people she has ever met.

Ricker was out on bond after he was charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill a man in Sherrills Ford over the summer. Then, on Oct. 21, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that man’s wife, Lesa Rose, was found dead on her bathroom floor.

Investigators said Rose died from blunt-force trauma and charged Ricker with first-degree murder.

Rose’s family members said Ricker once lived at the same house and dated her daughter, Amber.

“The first couple of years it was really good, and then he just slowly turned into a monster,” Amber said. “My mom was just an innocent bystander. I’m sure knowing the type of person she was, when she seen him, she was probably still trying to defend me in any way she could.”

Ricker is still charged with attempted murder in connection to the case in Catawba County.

Related: 'An innocent bystander': Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's mother in Lincoln Co.

