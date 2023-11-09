Making taquitos with Rolled AF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new food center has just opened in the heart of Uptown.

Charlotte’s new culinary collective Monarch Market opened last week at One Independence Center in the middle of downtown.

There are currently seven different restaurants inside for you to check out, though eventually there will be 12 restaurants and three bars.

Rolled AF is one of the new restaurants inside Monarch Market. The owners of two popular food trucks teamed up to create the new eatery.

Felicia Reese, co-owner of Rolled AF and owner of 22 Street Kitchen, and Ashley Outlaw, co-owner of Rolled AF and owner of Nacho Average Truck, both sat down with the QC Life team to talk about their new partnership and their signature taquitos.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.